Former Everton coach Ronald Koeman has taken a swipe at the Dutch FA over the loss of Tyronne Ebuehi to the Super Eagles of Nigeria after his dazzling display against Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Ebuehi who was eligible for the Netherlands switched allegiance to Nigeria, and for now ranks among the players who are sure to defend the colours of Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia later this year.

Speaking after watching the 22 year old against highly rated Justin Kluivert of Ajax, Koeman said his performance against the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert shows what he is all about.

He said the Dutch FA should be blamed for not spotting his abilities earlier as he could have added quality to the national team as he clearly has the talent to succeed in the future.