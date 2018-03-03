Burnley ended an 11-match winless run in the Premier League as Chris Wood’s late header sealed a 2-1 victory over Everton on Saturday.

New Zealand striker Wood came on as a second-half substitute to bag his first goal since November with just 10 minutes remaining at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche’s side last took three points way back on December 12 against Stoke City, but this success remarkably keeps them in seventh place.

It was the first time in 53 Premier League matches under Dyche that they had won after conceding the opening goal.

Everton had taken a 20th-minute lead when Cenk Tosun netted his first goal in his fifth appearance since his £27 million ($37 million) January move from Besiktas.

Theo Walcott’s cross was flicked on by Seamus Coleman and Turkey striker Tosun pounced to power a header past Nick Pope.

Tosun, who has been linked with a return to Besiktas after a poor start to his Everton career, is the first Turkish player to score in the Premier League since Reading’s Jem Karacan five years ago.

But Burnley forward Ashley Barnes equalised in the 56th minute, producing a cool finish from Matt Lowton’s brilliant pass for his sixth goal of the season.

And Wood, making his first appearance after a long injury lay-off, won it for the Clarets in the 80th minute with his first goal since November.

Wood rose to bury a close-range header after Ashley Williams failed to pick up his run from Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner.

Adding insult to injury for Williams, the Everton defender was sent off in the 86th minute after swinging his arm into Barnes’ face.

Everton, beaten in three of their last four games, stay ninth after their fifth successive away league defeat.