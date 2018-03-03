Kevin De Bruyne wants Manchester City to win the Premier League title as soon as possible so they can focus on the Champions League.

City are 16 points clear at the top of the table with 10 games to go starting with Chelsea’s visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Five more wins will ensure Pep Guardiola’s team are champions. They are also 4-0 up going into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Basel on Wednesday.

“We want to be champions, we are trying to achieve that,” De Bruyne said. “If it is possible in the next five games that would be nice because then we can concentrate on the Champions League.

“If we can win on Sunday it would be a beautiful week for us.”

“It’s very hard. It’s not only physically tough it’s mentally tough. Sometimes when you win a lot of games you let the standards drop a little bit but I didn’t get the feeling all season. We need to maintain that for another two months.”

“But there is the same feeling from the players. Everybody has been there from the beginning of the season until now and we are all together.

De Bruyne singled out Leroy Sane for special praise following the 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday.

Sane scored City’s third and contributed two assists in an outstanding performance that drew comparison with Ryan Giggs in his heyday.

“He can be one of the best in the world if he wants to be. It’s scary what he can do,” added De Bruyne.

“It’s different – Giggs did it for how many years? He’s a legend of the Premier League. Hopefully [Sane] can do the same and it will be beautiful.”