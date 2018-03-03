Former Nigeria U20 star King Osanga has said he believes Plateau United could surprise his former club Etoile du Sahel on their way to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The NPFL champions are away at Etoile Sahel on Wednesday in a first round first leg clash with the return leg fixed for Jos.

Pacey winger Osanga said: “I believe the element of surprise would work in Plateau United favour against Etoile Sahel for us to qualify to the group stage after the two legs.”

The former U17 international started out at Etoile Sahel when he first moved abroad and it will be an emotional return to Tunisia for him.

“I was really excited when I saw the draws with the knowledge that if we defeat the Cameroonian champions I would have a chance to play against my former employers,” he said.

“For me, this would be very emotional as I had a wonderful 18 months with Etoile du Sahel especially with their very loyal fans before I eventually moved to France.”