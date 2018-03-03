Zlatan Ibrahimovic says a move to MLS is “tempting” as he heads towards a probable departure from Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho admitted on Friday this season was likely to be the Swede’s last at Old Trafford, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

The 36-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury in April last year and has only played seven times for United, with his last appearance coming on Boxing Day against Burnley.

Speaking to Swedish reporters in Stockholm this week, he said: “I did not know that several Swedes went to MLS. That means it’s tempting to play in the United States.

“Los Angeles is a nice city and I’ve been there a lot on vacation. It is laid back.

“I think it’s rumours all the time [about my future]. When I play and when I do not play it is rumours. That’s good – that means I live.”