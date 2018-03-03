Video assistant referees are set to be used at this year’s World Cup in Russia after football’s lawmakers voted to approve the technology.

VAR has been trialled in some domestic English cup games this season, and has been used in Germany and Italy.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) “unanimously approved” its introduction on a permanent basis after a meeting in Zurich on Saturday.

Leagues and competitions must now apply to Ifab to implement the technology.

‘Minimum interference – maximum benefit’

Ifab said “the philosophy of VARs is ‘minimum interference – maximum benefit’ which aims to reduce unfairness caused by ‘clear and obvious errors’ or ‘serious missed incidents'”.

It added the incidents that would refer to would be in relation to:

1. Goal/no goal

2. Penalty/no penalty

3. Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)

4. Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)