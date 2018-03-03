Dutch legend Ronald Koeman has heaped plaudits on Nigeria defender Tyronne Ebuehi for his impressive performance in last Sunday’s Dutch Eredivisie clash against Koeman’s former club Ajax Amsterdam.

Ebuehi who has been linked with a summer move to Portuguese giants Benfica shone brilliantly in the game which ended in a 0-0 draw and has received rave reviews for his performance.

The 22-year-old specifically marked out highly-rated young forward, Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, in the game and restricted his performance.

“He played in a big stadium, against Ajax, that everyone was watching him and took care of the message. He knew that all the attention was focused on him and survived in a very complicated situation,” former Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona star Koeman, who recently coached Everton, told Portuguese online outlet O Jogo.

“It shows his character. He will be a good addition for Benfica, good value and an added value.

“He’s a very talented kid. He has speed and intelligence. He was good against Ajax, especially against Kluivert, who is a very technical player.

“I remember just a dribble from Justin. Justin is very fast, Ebuehi managed to catch up and lock Justin. We did not see Kluivert during the whole game, so we can say that he did a great job.”