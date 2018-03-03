Nigeria international Onome Ebi has said she is delighted to have joined Chinese club Henan Huishang women’s team on a year’s deal.

“It’s a new adventure for me and I hope to prove myself in China,” Ebi said.

“Everything is different here, but I am a professional and I will have to adjust quickly so as to give my best.”

The 34-year-old Ebi has previously played in Sweden, Turkey and Belarus.

She thus joined fellow Nigeria star and close friend Asisat Oshola, who dumped the English league to move to China last year.