Super Eagles and CSKA Moscow forward, Ahmed Musa, has expressed his deep appreciation to the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, who paid him a visit at CSKA Moscow in a bid to foster stronger ties ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia‎

In a post on his Instagram page, Musa thanks the German for his generosity and support to him.

“Words cannot express gratitude I am feeling for what you did. I appreciate your generosity. What did I ever do to deserve you?,” a happy Musa states.

“You are amazing, a great teacher and have inspired me to excel in the game of football. I stumbled and failed but you taught me never to give up and keep on trying. I just want to say Thank…. THANKS for the visit.”

Since his return to CSKA Moscow, Musa has scored 3 goals and led the team to the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The forward is expected to be in the Super Eagles squad for this month’s friendly matches against Poland and Serbia.