Nigeria champions Plateau United will be airlifted to Tunisia for Wednesday’s crucial CAF Champions League first round first leg tie against hosts Etoile Sahel in two batches, according to a report.

The 35-man contingent will depart in two batches with the first batch comprising 18 players and technical officials fly out today 3 via Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

The second batch will make the trip tomorrow through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Spokesman of the Tin City side, Albert Dakup, confirmed the team’s itinerary.

“Eighteen players and technical officials will travel out on Saturday,” he disclosed.

“They will make the trip through Asky Airline from Kano Airport, with a stopover in Cairo, Egypt, before connecting Tunisia.

“Then on Sunday, the second batch comprising the general manager of the club as well as other officials and supporters will travel, but this time from the Abuja Airport.”

Plateau United saw off Eding Sport of Cameroon 4-1 on aggregate before reaching this stage.

Etoile Sahel were drawn bye in the preliminary matches.

Winners over the two legs will progress to the money-spinning group stage of the Champions League.

Nigeria’s second entrants MFM will also Wednesday welcome MC Algiers at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium in Lagos.