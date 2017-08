West Brom have signed left-back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal on a four-year deal for a fee in the region of £7m.

The 27-year-old England international had also been in talks with Watford and Turkish side Galatasaray this summer.

- Advertisement -

Gibbs, who has spent the last 11 years at Arsenal, is West Brom’s fifth major signing of the summer transfer window.

“They’ve made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me,” said Gibbs.