Wilfred Ndidi has said that Leicester City are not under pressure ahead of their English Premier League tie with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The King Power Stadium outfit are winless in their last four top-flight outings. And the 21-year-old, recently praised by coach Claude Puel for his consistency, is confident that the club will return to winning ways.

“We’re not under any pressure because we know the kind of players we have,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

“We believe if the chances come, everybody will do their best.

“The chances are not being utilised but we’ll try to do what we know to do and create these chances.

“Every game is really tough, even if you’re at the bottom of the table. It’s really tough because it’s the Premier League and every team wants to win.

“So many teams are coming our way but against Bournemouth, we’ll just try to play and do our best. They’re a really difficult team, really difficult.”

“Everyone is fighting and wants to be in the team because everyone wants to play. Everyone wants to work hard for the team to win. I would say it’s going well and everyone is focused.”

The former Genk player who has completed more tackles [76 out of 116] than any other player in the top flight this season has played a pivotal role for eighth-placed Leicester. Also, he has started every Premier League game for the Foxes this term.

“I’ve really learnt a lot because I have so many quality players around me and sometimes I try to imitate them and do what they do. Even if I make mistakes, it doesn’t matter because I always try,” he concluded.