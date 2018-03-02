Manchester City Nigerian striker Olanrewaju Kayode has joined Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk on loan after cutting short his temporary stay at Spanish LaLiga side Girona.

Kayode struggled to get into the Girona team, and a deadline day move to French Ligue 1 side Amiens fell through due to late completion of the required paper works.

Man City loaned him to the Ukrainian side with an option for them to make the deal permanent in the summer, also he was used as a sweetener by the Citizens ahead of their proposed signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred.

Fred is expected to move to the Etihad side in the summer, hence City included Kayode in the deal to beat down the expected amount Shakhtar Donetsk are demanding for Fred.

Signed in the summer after emerging as the best player and top scorer in Austria while turning out for Austria Wien last season, 24 year old Kayode has failed to convince the Man City technical hierarchy that he deserves a chance in their team.

His failure to nail down a spot at LaLiga surprise package of the season Girona further convinced the club to cut loose the forward who has represented Nigeria thrice at senior level.