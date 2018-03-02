Manchester City have been fined £50,000 for failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in last month’s FA Cup tie at Wigan, the Football Association has announced.

City players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor following the sending-off of Fabian Delph.

A statement on the FA website read: “Manchester City have been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The incident took place in their Emirates FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic last month.”