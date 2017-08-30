English Championship club Reading Sporting Director Brian Tevreden said new signing Sone Aluko will add quality to the side.

Aluko, 28, on Tuesday left Fulham for Reading after completing a four-year deal reported to be around £7.5 million.

Commenting on Aluko’s signing, Tevreden expressed his delight that the deal was eventually finalised.

“Sone has been a target throughout the summer and I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to get this deal over the line,” Tevreden told Fulham website.

“We are bringing in a very talented player who in the prime of his career at 28 and as our seventh summer signing, Sone will add to a squad which now has ability in abundance and strength in depth.”

Before joining Reading, Aluko made four appearances for Fulham in the new English Championship season.

He will now work under Reading FC manager, Jaap Stam, a Manchester United legend who was part of Sir Alex Ferguson treble-winning side in 1999.