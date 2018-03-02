Premier League clubs are not expected to introduce video assistant referees next season, even if football’s lawmakers approve them on Saturday.

BBC Sport understands several teams have concerns over the trial games.

It is thought clubs only agree on some of the reasons to review game-changing incidents.

VAR could be approved for this summer’s World Cup in Russia at a meeting of the International Football Association Board (Ifab) board in Zurich.

It is currently being used in selected domestic cup matches.

The system was described as “comical” and “embarrassing” after Tottenham’s 6-1 FA Cup win over Rochdale on Wednesday, when a goal was disallowed and a converted penalty overturned.

It is expected that any domestic league or competition would have to adopt VAR protocols for every game.

Some Premier League clubs want VAR to be used only for matters of fact, such as whether incidents take place inside the penalty area and cases of mistaken identity.

There are also concerns over the number and quality of officials needed to officiate a full programme of fixtures.

Some referees have received the necessary training and several have officiated in FA Cup and League Cup games this season.

However, some clubs may want to see more referees exposed to VAR in match situations, with the kind of pressure placed upon them that is difficult or impossible to recreate outside of a live game.

The Premier League says it is “open to considering new technology that assists match officials without disrupting the flow of the game”.

A statement to BBC Sport read: “We are monitoring closely the video assistant referee trials being conducted in other competitions.

“The evidence and learning provided by those trials will inform further discussions with our clubs later this season.”

The only voice of doubt on the Ifab board is believed to come from the Football Association of Wales.

Six votes are needed for VAR to pass into law, with Fifa controlling four and the Home Nations one each.

Leagues and competitions, including the World Cup, would then need to apply to Ifab for permission to implement the technology.

At least 14 of the Premier League clubs, who will meet in the coming weeks, must vote for VAR to be introduced to the top flight.