English Championship clubside Reading on Tuesday signed Fulham forward Sone Aluko on a four-year contract.

Aluko, who can play upfront or on the wing, has moved to Madejski Stadium after just over a year at Craven Cottage in a deal believed to be worth about £7.5 million.

The 28-year-old started out with Birmingham City and went on to play for Aberdeen, Rangers and Hull before joining the Londoners.

“With his pace and ability on the ball, he can make life difficult for every opponent we face,” the Reading FC manager, Jaap Stam, said.

He added: “He poses a threat going forward, he keeps the ball well, he can play as a striker or out on the wing and I am sure he will improve us as a squad.’’

Aluko has yet to find the net in four appearances this season, including a 1-1 draw at Reading earlier this month.

He was left out of the Fulham side that recorded their first win of the campaign on Saturday, beating Ipswich 2-0.