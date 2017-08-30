Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs is close to finalising a £7m move to West Brom after completing a medical, Sky sources understand.

Watford pulled out of a deal for the defender on Tuesday after failing to agree personal terms, despite agreeing a deal with the Gunners last week.

Gibbs, who is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and has been told he can leave, was believed to have been keen to play under Marco Silva at Vicarage Road but his future now appear to be at The Hawthorns, with only minor contractual issues to be sorted.

The left-back lost his first-team place to Nacho Monreal last season when he made just eight Premier League starts and, having missed the pre-season tour to the Far East, has yet to feature this season.

Baggies’ boss Tony Pulis has been desperate to sign a left-sided defender for some time after they played the whole of last season without a recognised senior left-back at the club.

Gibbs, who has 10 England caps, is a product of Arsenal’s academy. He made his debut in 2007 after spending a short time on loan at Norwich City.