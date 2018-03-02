Akwa United assistant coach Aliu Zubairu blamed their loss to Lobi Stars on fatigue.

Austine Ogunye’s first-half goal helped Stars edge out United 1-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match on Wednesday.

The rescheduled Matchday nine fixture took place at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

“It was a good game though we lost but both teams gave their best and officiating was good,” Zubairu told the league’s official website.

Stars recently advanced to the first round of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Gambian side Hawks.

They will now take on Libyan club Al-Ittihad in first round first-leg match next week Wednesday.

“The problem with my team was that we were tired going into this game having travelled from Gambia to Nigeria where we had to stop over in three countries,” he added.

“If you have watched Akwa United before now and compared with the game the team played today you will see that the boys were simply tired.”

Stars will take on Katsina United in a domestic league game on Sunday.