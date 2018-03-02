Manchester United star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has hinted that he intends coming out of international retirement ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ibrahimovic, 36, called it quits with international football after Sweden crashed out in the group stage of the 2016 European Championship in France.

Following his retirement, Sweden qualified for the 2018 World Cup after missing out in 2010 and 2014 in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

And according to The Mirror, Ibrahimovic who represented Sweden at the Korea/Japan 2002 and Germany 2006 World Cups told reporters at the opening of his new paddle tennis centre in Stockholm on Thursday that he was ready to return if called upon.

“I miss the national team. When you’ve played in the national team for 20 years and then you’re not in it anymore, and you see the others playing in the national team, it’s tough.

“It’s tough in general, when you think that I’m injured and not playing. I want to play, with the club team, with the national team, it’s the same thing. They (the Swedish national team) have done a good job.

“I don’t think anyone needs to call. If I want to, I’m there, that’s how it is. But one thing at a time. When I can do what I want to, I’ll have other thoughts.”

Ibrahimovic scored 62 goals in 116 games before announcing his retirement in 2016.

Sweden are in Group F in Russia 2018 World Cup with defending champions Germany, South Korea and Mexico.