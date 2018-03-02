Wilfred Ndidi is Leicester City’s most consistent player this season, according to the club’s manager, Claude Puel.

The 21 year old has featured in all 28 English Premier League games for the Foxes this season and is in line to make his 29th start against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday – 46th overall for the club since joining last year.

The Foxes have never beaten the south-coast side in the Premier League; four of their five meetings have ended level and lost one

Puel who is looking to end a four-game winless run, however admits that the Nigeria international is not consistent in his shooting.

Ndidi according to Leicester Mercury, has taken more shots without scoring in the English Premier League this season.

“Ndidi is the most consistent player but he’s not consistent in his shooting,” Puel stated during his post match conference ahead of Saturday’s home match against Bournemouth.

“He’s a valuable player for us, We don’t have a lot of players with the same attributes. He can recover a lot of ball, he’s strong in the duels and he can give a good start in our play.

“He is a different player from last season.”

Puel admits he’s frustrated to lose important points but says his young players need time.

“We need patience about them,” he said‎.

“A lot of teams come here with a strong defensive unit. We need to push them, put them under pressure.”

Puel also reveals that Japanese forward, Shinji Okazaki, has been involved in training this week.

“He came back this week with the squad and we will see tomorrow if he can come into the [matchday] squad for the next game or not,” he said. “I will see if he is match fit or not.”