Pep Guardiola has backed Arsene Wenger to make the “right decision” regarding his Arsenal future, following Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Arsenal have lost five of their last seven games, twice at the hands of City, and find themselves 10 points adrift of the top four, with the Europa League their only remaining chance to win any silverware.

Guardiola, who has lost on three of the 14 occasions he has come up against Wenger, heaped praise on the Frenchman and believes he has the know-how to help the steer the club out of trouble.

“He knows my admiration for him,” said Guardiola.

“We play, we fight many, many times in Barcelona, a lot of times in Bayern Munich, a lot of times here in Premier League. A lot of times.

“I can understand the situation. I know all the managers can be in that situation. He knows, he handles that situation. He has a lot of experience.

“He knows the club, he knows the Premier League, he knows his players. And I’m sure he’s going to take the right decision, for the club, for him, for the players, for everybody.”