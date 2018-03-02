Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has expressed his willingness to lead the Nigeria’s Super Eagles to the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

The Super Eagles are in Group D alongside European sides Iceland and Croatia and South American giants Argentina.

They will face Croatia in their first game on June 16. The central midfielder will also be in action for Tian jin Teda FC during the 2018 Chinese Super League season which will start this weekend.

‘’It will be a daunting challenge and I’m looking forward to both teams doing well, but now I’m totally in Tianjin Teda,’’ Mikel told Netease Sports.

‘’It will be a long year for me. Now I have all my energy in Tianjin Teda for the new season, I’ll wait until after the start of the World Cup, I will transfer the same to the Nigerian team.

‘’This year I have been well prepared to deal with the Super League and the World Cup, these two events for the two teams, I will certainly be balanced. I am looking forward to Tianjin Teda to achieve good results in the Super League, but also hope that Nigerian team can go farther and better in the World Cup,” the 30-year-old added.