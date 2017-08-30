Indomitable Lions of Cameroon coach, Hugo Broos, says that his team is battle ready to face Nigeria in Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.‎

In a chat with Cameroon Tribune, the Belgian-born tactician insists he is not unaware of the daunting task his team is facing, that the Indomitable Lions are prepared to weather the storm in Uyo and bring their World Cup dreams back to life.

Broos assures that he is reflecting his players’ self-belief ahead of the double header against Nigeria.

“I am ready, I hope the players will follow me,” Hugo Broos declares.

Left-full back remains Cameron’s weakest link as Hugo Broos struggles to fill the huge vacuum that Oyongo Bitolo’absence has left in the defense. This is a flaw Victor Moses can effectively capitalise on come Friday.

A win for Super Eagles will see Nigeria virtually having one leg in Russia, needing a home win over Zambia to seal their third consecutive World Cup qualification.