Everton have rejected a £25m offer from Chelsea for Ross Barkley, but the England midfielder could still leave the club before Thursday’s deadline.

Chelsea’s offer was below Everton’s original £50m price tag – although it is likely this will be reduced as he has only one year left on his contract.

The 23-year-old has turned down a new deal at his boyhood club.

His situation is further complicated by a serious hamstring injury which could keep him out for three months.

Chelsea are expected to return for further discussions and Tottenham, long-time admirers of Barkley, could enter discussions.

Everton must also weigh up whether to take an offer lower than their original price or risk losing Barkley on a free transfer in 12 months.