Olivier Giroud says Arsenal’s humiliating 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday left him feeling ashamed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were unstoppable against Arsenal with attacking quartet Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturrdige all getting on the scoresheet at Anfield.

Arsenal failed to register a single shot on target against Liverpool and Giroud admits the manner of the defeat – Arsenal’s second from three Premier League games this term – was painful.

“I was ashamed when I left the pitch against Liverpool. We have to change something,” Giroud told French media.

Giroud has elected to stay at Arsenal this season despite interest in his services from abroad, including his homeland, where the 30-year-old had reportedly been a target for Marseille.

The striker revealed he was also a target for Lyon but decided to remain at the Emirates because he still harbours ambitions of winning the Premier League title.

“I have decided to stay. It’s my choice, even if everyone does not understand it,” he said. “I still want to win the Premier League here.

“I have always said that returning to France was not an option for me, even less so in the short-term future.

“So it was not something against Marseille, because the project is very ambitious and very interesting. It was not specifically about Marseille, because I also had Lyon.

“I am very flattered to have been chased by two great French clubs.”