Kevin De Bruyne backs Manchester City’s pursuit of Alexis Sanchez and says the side would benefit from signing the Arsenal forward.

Reports have suggested that the unsettled Chilean wants to leave the Gunners, with Sky Sports saying that Arsenal have rejected a £50m bid from City.

When asked what he thought of the Arsenal forward, the Belgian replied: “He’s a very good player, obviously but I don’t know what’s happening about the other transfers.

“I think City is doing the business perfectly this summer and if they want him they will try everything to get him. And if he comes to us that’s a good addition.”

De Bruyne also admits that a quick deal is better for all parties concerned.

His own move from Wolfsburg to the Etihad Stadium in 2015 was protracted, taking a number of weeks to complete and which often creates frustration for the player involved.

He added: “A quick transfer is good. If it drags on it can be annoying and I had to wait two or three weeks to join City.

“Every time you go home everyone asks what’s happening? You say you’re going, then the next day you say you’re staying – it can be annoying.

“But everyone needs to be happy, both teams, the players. But when it’s over, everyone is relieved.”

De Bruyne also feels that the sending-off of Raheem Sterling on Saturday was unjust.

The City winger was shown a second yellow card for celebrating with fans after scoring a last minute winner at Bournemouth in a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Regarding the dismissal, he added: “It’s unnecessary. For me, he stays on the field. Should have taken into account how the game went.

“How messy it was with all the yellow cards. The time taking from Bournemouth and if you score in the last seconds, you know it’s a different feeling.

“You are a little bit away from the game at that point. I think he (ref) should have taken another decision.”