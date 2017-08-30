Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has stated that victory against Cameroon in Uyo on Friday would go a long way in the team’s qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles host the Indomitable Lions at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday, before travelling to Yaounde for the reverse fixture on Monday.

Mikel, who is making a return to the squad, admitted that they had a tough game against the African champions but expressed optimism that they would soar above the Lions on match day.

“These three points will go a long way in our qualifying campaign. We have got a very good team. We have got a very young team with a lot of quality,” Mikel said.

“We are on top of the table on six points and we want to win. Cameroon also want to win, so it’s really going to be a do-or-die affair. We are looking forward to the game and we want to make sure we qualify and hopefully we will do that. We need to make sure we qualify first. There is a big task ahead of us”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Victor Moses alongside Leon Balogun, Moses Simon, Uche Agbo and Hapoel Be’er Sheva duo John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme arrived the camp of the Super Eagles in Uyo on Tuesday, ahead of the crucial tie.

The six players joined Mikel, Ogenyi Onazi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Mikel Agu, Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, Dele Alampasu, Elderson Echiejile and Tyronne Ebuehi, who arrived Uyo on Monday.

Only Cyprus-based Abdullahi Shehu and CSKA Moscow striker, Aaron Samuel, a late replacement for injured Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi, were still expected at the Ibom Meridien Hotel as at the time of writing this report.

The Eagles are leaders in Group B of the African qualifiers after amassing maximum six points from their first two games while second-place Lions have two points.