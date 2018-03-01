Chief Coach Kennedy Boboye of Plateau United FC of Jos has decaled he knows nothing about the opponent as they are facing in the third match in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions league.

Boboye told newsmen in Jos ahead of their away match slated for Tuesday against Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

“I know nothing about the Étoile du Sahel and I have not watched them play.

“I understand that they were in Cameroon to watch us play against Eding Sports.

“I also heard that they have sent some officials of theirs to watch again as we played Rangers International.

“That notwithstanding, I got a video of theirs and I am going to study it thoroughly in the next few days,” he assured.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) reigning champions coach said that Plateau United would leave nothing to chance.

According to him, their victory against Rangers International was a morale booster that they would take into the continental fixture.

He said that the club have players that can shuffle and get good results in both the NPFL and the CAF champions league.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Plateau United defeated Eding Sports of Cameroon in their first ever CAF champions league match 3-0 in Jos.

The peace boys as they are popularly called again defeated Ending Sports 1-0 in Cameroon to garner an aggregate of 4-0 to pit themselves against CAF champions league big boys, Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.