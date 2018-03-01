Peter Michael has said he is delighted to sign a four-year contract with top Norwegian club Valerenga just as he is set to make his home debut on Wednesday.

The former Crown FC striker impressed on trials at Valerenga and he said he is happy to clinch a contract.

“That’s what I have been working for all the time and I am very pleased to have signed for Valerenga,” he said.

“I hope to keep giving my best.”

Valerenga sports director Jorgen Ingebrigtsen praised the 19-year-old striker.

“Peter has made a very good impression both as a player and person,” he remarked.

“He is ready to learn, has a good physique and scores goals.

“This is good for both the player and club.”