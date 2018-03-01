Coach Kennedy Boboye has said Plateau United have been lifted for next week’s CAF Champions League clash against Etoile Sahel after they regained top spot in the NPFL following a 1-0 home win over Enugu Rangers.

It took a 77th minute effort off the head of former Rangers defender Chizoba Amaefule, to hand the maximum points to champions Plateau United, who now have 18 points.

“The win was very important to us even as we go into the next round of our continental matches knowing that we are at the top of the league,” said Boboye.

“It was a tough game against a highly tactical team that came here to play for a draw but we are happy that we got our three points at the end of the day.”

Unlikely goal hero Amaefule said: “It is a thing of joy because I scored against my former team Rangers and the goal gave us all three points.

“The game was not an easy one as Rangers showed why they were champions two seasons back.

“No doubt, the journey back from Cameroon took its toll on the team.”