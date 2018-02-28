Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Neymar will be operated on in Brazil later this week after he was injured towards the end of last Sunday’s 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille.

The Ligue 1 leaders have revealed that after three days of rest and various tests, the only option available was to operate on the Brazilian superstar.

Neymar will now miss next week’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg with Real Madrid at Parc des Princes.

“After an initial treatment period of three days, in line with a strict medical protocol,” a PSG statement said. “A joint decision has been taken between the medical staffs of both PSG and the Brazil national team.

“In accordance with the player, it has been decided that Neymar will undergo surgery in Brazil at the end of this week.

“He will be operated on by doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and accompanied by PSG’s Professor Saillant.”

PSG have not indicated how long Neymar will be missing for but in an interview with ESPN Brazil, his father indicated that it will be somewhere between six to eight weeks.