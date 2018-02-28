A cross-section of football stakeholders in Kwara on Wednesday in Ilorin urged the management of Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin to sack the club’s technical crew.

The stakeholders made the call at a meeting organised by the club.

A member of the Kwara United Supporters Club, Oba Karara, asked the management to sack the technical crew led by John Obuh with immediate effect.

Karara said: “The current technical crew can’t help us again. Let us part ways with the members of the technical crew and look for better hands.

“It will now be left to us to find a way of addressing the challenges if we have a change in the technical crew.’’

The Chairman of Kwara United Fans Club, Oluwatoyin Oniye, said the head of the team’s technical crew, John Obuh, was only good at coaching clubs in the lower leagues.

Oniye said: “He cannot coach at the Nigeria Professional Football League level. He has tried it at different clubsides in the country and failed.

“We must sack our technical crew now. Our coach cannot handle clubs at the Premier League level.

“He coached at FC IfeanyiUbah, Niger Tornadoes and Rangers International and failed. So, this is evident that he cannot take us anywhere.’’

Also speaking at the meeting, a former Chairman of the club, Lanre Jaji, asked the management to sack Obuh with immediate effect.

Jaji said: “The coach sent all the good players away and brought in sub-standard and unproductive players. The set of players he brought in cannot play at this level.

“The players must be discipline and not misbehave to the referee during games.’’

The Chairman of Kwara Coaches Association and former Kwara United Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, asked the club’s chairman to monitor the activities of the team strictly.

He also asked the people of the state to join hands with the club management for the needed support because the club belongs to everyone.

Sanni challenged the fans and the supporters’ clubs to always tell the management the truth and not lies, so as to move the club forward.

Ashifat Suleiman, the Chairman of National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers, said the steps taken by the management on the club’s players were late.

He urged the club to sack unproductive players, adding that the team lacked a good striker and a creative midfielder.

Suleiman said: “Kwara United don’t play like this. All that Nigerian players are concerned about nowadays is money. So, motivate your players.”

Another former chairman of the club, Bamidele Aluko, asked the club management to improve on its finances.

Aluko said: “The club officials have formed a cabal. Many of the club’s members of staff are saboteurs.

“There is always problem while appointing a coach because the fans will always confuse you by saying ‘it is this coach that is good and it is that coach that is bad’.

“If you sack the coach today, the loyalty of the players he signed will be in doubt.”

Responding to some of the comments, the club’s Chairman, Oladimeji Thompson, thanked the stakeholders for their support.

He said: “What everyone has said is noted and the management will act on it.’’

Thompson, however, while explaining that the club management had issues negotiating with the players at the beginning of the season, assured that the matter has been resolved.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Ayobola Samuel, also made some clarifications at the meeting.

He explained that the budget which has money to take care of Kwara United was signed in December, while its implementation began in January.

Samuel said: “These are some of the issues that must be addressed systematically but the state government is a lover of Kwara United and it will continue to give it priority attention.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the club management had handed the club’s technical crew a three-match ultimatum on Sunday.

This was after their Match Day 10 0-1 loss to visiting Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt in the 2017/2018 NPFL in Ilorin on Sunday.