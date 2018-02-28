The Nigeria Football Federation have paid some of the outstanding bonuses and allowances owed the Super Falcons.

The bonuses for 18 players and 10 officials which amounted to about N25 million was for the away draw against Senegal for the 2016 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Some of the players who confirmed this said they received credit alerts for their outstanding bonuses and allowances direct from Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Each of the players received $2,000 while their officials were paid $3,000 each, while the head coach Florence Omagbemi got $4,000 for the draw against their Senegalese counterparts in Dakar about two years ago. In all about $66,000 was paid.

“What we got was $1,500 bonus for the draw and five days daily allowances of $500 each. We are still expecting the bonus for the victory against Senegal in the return leg in local currency. We thank God that the NFF kept to their promise to offset all they owe us,” the Falcons player, who is based abroad, confided in CSN.

The players who received alerts include Ugo Njoku, Ohale Osinachi, Ibubeleya Whyte, Chikelu Rita, Edoho Blessing, Ngozi Okobi, Desire Oparanozie, Evelyn Nwabuoku and Osas Igbinosa among others while the officials included Ann Chiejine, Perpetua Nkwocha, Faith Anuge, Ejiro Babafemi and Bilikisu Sulola.