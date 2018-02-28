Super Falcons defender, Ebi Onome, is set for a new chapter in her football career as she has been unveiled by Chinese professional side, Henan Huishang Football Club.

A deal was agreed for the Nigerian star on Wednesday.

The three-time African Woman Championship (AWC) winner is making a grand return to football after recovering from an injury sustained in December 2016 at the final game between Cameroon and Nigeria which Nigeria won.

Brave Onome managed to play the final minutes of the game with a fractured hand, fired by an exemplary spirit of patriotism that earned her the respect of all.

The injury, however, sidelined the centre back for more than a year.

She last laced her boots for FC Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League.

Expressing her delight, the talented footballer revealed that it has been a long journey.

“Thanks be to God almighty for making this possible. I’m back in football again and to say I am super excited is to put what I am feeling mildly. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on my journey to recovery and has helped to make this possible. I want to single out my management team, Temple Management Company (TMC) for being a strong support system and making sure this transition was very smooth.”

She added, “I can’t wait to play football again for my club and country. I have survived one of the biggest challenges of my career and I am in a happy place to once again do what I love best.”

Also speaking, Koye Sowemimo, Head of Sport, Temple Management Company (TMC) said, “We are super delighted for Onome. As with every Athlete you can feel the pressure of not competing again when opportunities don’t come quick enough. But thankfully, Onome’s mental strength and support of her team kept her in good spirit and has now been duly rewarded with a new chapter in her football career. We wish her all the very best.”

Ebi Onome’s return to football is bound to boost the morale of the Nigerian Super Falcons as she now makes herself available to represent them at the highest level.