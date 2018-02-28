Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi says it has spent N2.4 million to execute its five home matches played in Jos, Plateau, since the beginning of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The club’s Media Officer, Bala Kurba, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Mr. Kurba said the team had to play its home matches in Jos due to the ongoing renovation of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, its base.

He said the Local Management Committee (LMC) had earlier approved the New Jos Stadium, along Zaria Road for all the team’s home matches.

“Following this development, we have been subjected to spending N480,000 per match to enable the team execute its home matches.

“We spend N120,000 for the pitch, while the remaining N360,000 is for security, match officials and other unforeseen expenditure that were earlier not captured in the club’s budget.

“The team is currently occupying the 13th position on the league table with 13 points, whereas, we could have performed better if the team has been playing its home matches in Bauchi,’’ he said.

The spokesperson called on fans and supporters of the club to be patient, while expressing optimism that the team would still do better in their remaining matches of the league.