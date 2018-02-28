Louis van Gaal insists he will not return to Bayern Munich as long as Uli Hoeness works at the club.

Van Gaal and Bayern’s president routinely clashed throughout his two-year spell in the Bundesliga, a period that saw him win a domestic double of the league title and the DFB-Pokal in 2009-10.

Hoeness and Van Gaal have traded public barbs since, with the Bayern supremo claiming in 2013 that the manager “believes he is God’s father”.

And the Dutchman has now rejected any suggestion that he could work under the 66-year-old again.

“As long as Uli Hoeness is in the club, I would not work there,” he told Sport Bild .

Van Gaal has explained that he grew tired of Hoeness’ interventions in team selection, and his favouritism towards certain players, with whom he had a “special relationship”.

“Just like for [Franck] Ribéry, who always had to play according to Mr. Hoeness, which in my opinion is not good for the work of a trainer,” he added.