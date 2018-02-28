Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is not worried about his future and is solely focused on Thursday’s match with Manchester City.

Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and their below-par display prompted fresh speculation about Wenger’s position.

But the manager said on Friday: “Honestly, my position is the last worry I have, my focus is to get the team ready for the game.”

Wenger, who has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996, agreed a new two-year contract at the end of last season and says he is not aware of any plans to review his position at the end of the current campaign.

“We are in that kind of situation where you want to focus on the next game,” he said.

“I don’t ask if your position is reviewed at the end of the season.

“My job is to perform and it is for other people to evaluate.”

Asked if he could guarantee that he will still be in charge next season, Wenger said: “Will it stop you sleeping, that my position might not be certain or is certain? No.

“What is interesting in football is the performance, it is the game you will see on Thursday night. All the rest maybe makes headlines but it is not really interesting.

“I am amazed I have to answer about things that are exactly the same – I am here for 21 years and turned the world down to respect my contract.”