Former Manchester United winger, Ryan Giggs, has said that Alexis Sanchez is still struggling for form at the club because he has not struck an understanding with his new team-mates.

Sanchez moved to Old Trafford in January, as part of swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction, to Arsenal.

The Chilean has made seven appearances so far, but has only scored one goal – a rebound from a penalty he missed. The 29-year-old has also failed to produce any assists.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that United’s board members have openly confessed that they ‘regret’ signing the player.

However, Giggs says fans shouldn’t worry about Sanchez.

“I think he’s done okay. His team-mates are still trying to find out what he likes, what he doesn’t like, the dynamics of the team.

“Sometimes it fits straight away, sometimes it takes a bit of time.

“I don’t think anyone should be worried about Alexis Sanchez, he’s a top, top player,” he said, speaking ahead of the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards.