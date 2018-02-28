Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC have described as “false” a report that the CAF Champions League campaigners are in a crisis as the players morale is at an all-time low due to poor incentives.

An online medium reported the crisis at the Lagos club ahead of a crucial CAF Champions League qualifier against Moloudia Alger next Wednesday.

But MFM FC have now reacted, insisting such a report was only aimed at distracting the team.

MFM FC director of football, Emmanuel Adeyemi, said: “I will like to use this opportunity to clear the air regarding a report in the media by a website painting our beloved club in bad light with meaningless assertion.

“To set the record straight, at MFM FC one of our top priorities is officials and players welfare. We don’t indulge in owing our players, everyone at the club always receive their salaries, allowances and bonuses as at when due.

“We hold every member of the team in high esteem and we always strive to make sure they are happy at all time.

“Last season we started on a high and ended up with a continental ticket and many people are hoping to see our team surpass last season’s achievement which I think is normal, but now things are not the same hence the rumours about the team.

“Finally, I will like to appreciate the avid fans and supporters of the team for their unending support. The entire team; the players and officials are working round the clock to surpass the last season’s achievement in the NPFL as we set our minds on the CAF Champion League trophy.”

MFM FC are currently in 12th spot on the NPFL table with 13 points from nine league matches.

They will be up against Sunshine Stars in Akure today in a rescheduled fixture of Matchday 9.