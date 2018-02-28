Wales manager Ryan Giggs insists Gareth Bale is happy at Real Madrid despite speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Bale has been in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s team since returning from a calf injury in December, with Guillem Balague confirming last week that Real are open to selling him at the end of the season.

Giggs travelled to Madrid to watch Real’s Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain last week. He admits the 28-year-old was disappointed not to start the game but insists he is happy with life in the Spanish capital.

“His future doesn’t concern me, he’s at a brilliant club,” said Giggs, who was speaking in his capacity as a Laureus ambassador ahead of the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

“When you’re at a top club, as I know, you’re constantly under scrutiny. I went to see him and he was happy. He wasn’t happy he didn’t start, but the next few games he started.

“He’s fit and looking really good. He made an impact when he came on against PSG. Everyone in Wales knows how important Gareth is. A fit and well Gareth Bale makes such a difference.”

Giggs is hopeful of having Bale available for his first matches in charge of Wales next month, when they travel to China to take part in the China Cup along with Uruguay and Czech Republic.

“It’s a difficult time of the season, I recognise that with players in the Champions League, players going for trophies and players trying to fight relegation. But I’ve had good feedback from the senior players.

“We’re constantly monitoring the lads carrying knocks and we won’t take any chances, but ideally I want everyone I pick to come.

“[Bale] was really positive about the first trip. All the lads love playing for their country and we’re excited. It’s a new competition.

“One thing that has come across is the huge spirit within the team. That showed in the Euros. They’re not just team-mates. A lot of them are really good friends.

I want to carry that on because no team is successful without that spirit, together with a fresh voice and new ideas. I’m excited.”