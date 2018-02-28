Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has said his team paid dearly for their wastefulness in front of goal in their last NPFL match against Kano Pillars.

Ogunbote said his charges merely hung on their slim lead, a 41st minute strike by Godwin Aguda, and instead of taking advantage of their numerous chances, they went on wasting them as they came.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

“We paid the price for being too wasteful”, Ogunbote said in a most pensive tone.

“We had the lead, created so many chances that we could have scored more but we threw them all away.

“And when you keep wasting chances like that, you get punished and that is what happened to us.

“But it’s hard to take we were punished the hard way because conceding at that time (87th minute), is always difficult to recover”.

The former Sunshine Stars, 3SC, FC Giwa and Enyimba coach said he remains optimistic ‘The Flying Antelopes’ will recover the two dropped points on the road.

He will lead out his team against his former team Sunshine Stars in Akure on Sunday.