Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has admitted that it is a big challenge leading the three-time African champions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League.

Mikel, who is set to make his second appearance at the FIFA World Cup, will lead Tianjin TEDA out in his second season in the Chinese Super League as captain this Saturday against Hebei CFFC.

“It is a daunting challenge and I’m looking forward to both teams (Tianjin TEDA and Nigeria) doing well, but now I’m totally focused with Tianjin TEDA” Mikel told sports.163. com.

“I am looking forward to Tianjin TEDA achieving good results in the Super League and I also hope that Nigeria can go farther and better in the World Cup.

“The Super League is much more difficult than I thought, but since I came to play in the Super League, they have such a strength as a foreign teams as well.”