Ikechukwu Ezenwa is risking a long-term serious injury if he rushed back too early from injury.

The trio of former Super Eagles forward; Julius Efosa Aghahowa, Former International, Ifeanyi Vitalis Udeze and Birla Media, Dr. Larry Izamoje, have warned on radio on Tuesday.

They shared the view that rushing injury recovery process is a gun powder which will blow in the nearer future.

They held no doubt that Ezenwa performed well at the just concluded Championship of African Nations in Morocco and would not be a wrong choice in Eagles list for the World Cup.

But, they feared that he needs to take things easy as he finalisees his way back to full fitness for a clean bill of health.

“As you focus mainly on your light training, take things easy and do according to what the Physios are telling you,” Ezenwa was told.

It was reported that Ezenwa needed three to four weeks to recuperate from the injury which he sustained from Nigeria’s semi-final win over Sudan at the CHAN tournament in Morocco.

However, the Super Eagles goalkeeper, confirmed live on radio that he is back to training in less than a month after the injury.

“I am now fit as I am even on my way to training this morning when this call came through,” Ezenwa told Brila FM adding that he trains at the Abuja National Stadium.

Ezenwa has been the Super Eagles first choice since he replaced Daniel Akpeyi last year.

The Enyimba goalkeeper has made six international appearances for the main Super Eagles team, conceding two goals.

Ezenwa may have returned to fitness in time ahead of the forthcoming international friendly matches against Poland and Serbia on March 23 and March 27 respectively.

Nigeria will face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D at the Russia 2018 World Cup.