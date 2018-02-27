Super Eagles’ handler, Genort Rohr, will on March 7 unveil the list of invited players for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

Speculations are rife that a couple of players have been called up for the games but the reports have been denied through the national team’s Twitter handle: @NGSuperEagles.

According to the handle: “The list of players invited by coach Gernot Rohr for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia in March will be officially released to the media in Abuja on March 7 at a well publicized event.

“Let us be weary of unnecessary media speculations.”

The gaffer was speculated to have handed Malaga striker, Brown Ideye, a recall for the friendlies.

Ideye last featured for the Eagles in their first Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Zambia in Ndola in 2016, which Nigeria won 2-1.

The 29-year-old, who joined Malaga in January, has scored once in four La Liga Santander games.

According to the report, Elderson Echiejile, Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi and Mikel Agu, who missed the last games against Algeria and Argentina due to injuries, as well Victor Moses were said to have been named in the 25-man squad.

The report added that the trio of Chidebere Nwakali of Aberdeen, Victor Osimhen of Wolfsburg and Hapoel Beer-Sheva forward Anthony Nwakaeme have been excluded from the squad to face Poland and Serbia.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will face Poland in Warsaw on March 23 and four days later take on Serbia in London in their build up for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.