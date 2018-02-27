The list of Super Eagles players that will feature in the international friendly games against Serbia and Poland will be officially announced on March 7 in Abuja.

“Media Alert. The list of players invited by coach Gernot Rohr for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia in March will be officially released to the media in Abuja on March 7 at a well publicized event,” the Super Eagles official Twitter account stated. “Let us be wary of unnecessary media speculations.”

Nigeria will take on Poland on March 23rd in Poland before facing Serbia on March 27th in London.

Both friendly games are part of the Super Eagles’ preparations ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles are in Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.