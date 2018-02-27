Ex-Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has been banned from football for six months because of a drip treatment he took at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.

Nasri, 30, took the treatment while on holiday, but it contravened World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) rules leading to a Spanish Anti-Doping investigation.

Uefa imposed the suspension, which it says is open to appeal.

Nasri is without a club having left Turkish side Antalyaspor in January.

The Frenchman received treatment from a private medical company, Drip Doctors, in his hotel room.

At the time he was on loan from Manchester City to Sevilla and posed for a photograph with the organisation’s co-founder Jamila Sozahdah that drew publicity.

Wada rules state there is a 50 millilitre infusion limit per six-hour period for active athletes but it was alleged he received 500 millilitres of hydration in the form of sterile water containing micronutrient components.

In February 2017, a request by Sevilla for a retroactive therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for Nasri was refused by Uefa, whose decision was later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The former international’s spell with Antalyaspor lasted only six months after he joined from Manchester City in August 2017.

Nasri played for Arsenal from 2008 to 2011 before moving to City for £25m, going on to win two Premier League titles during his time at Etihad Stadium.

During his loan spell at Sevilla last season he made 30 appearances and scored three goals.