Olivier Giroud has told SFR Sport he feels he had “unfinished business” at Arsenal after failing to win the Premier League title.

Giroud left the Gunners after five-and-a-half years to join Chelsea in January after dropping down the pecking order following the arrival of strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The France international, who has made a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge, told former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas he would have loved to have crossed London as a Premier League winner.

“I don’t know if we can really call it a regret but I have a little feeling of unfinished business because I would really have liked to have won the Premier League with Arsenal,” the 31-year-old, part of the squad that finished third in 2014-15 and runners-up to Leicester City the following season, said.

“You don’t just wipe away five-and-a-half years like that. I have said it often enough — it was my ultimate goal.

“Having said that, it’s not over, I’m still in the Premier League, now I’m at Chelsea. For this year, I think it’s over for the title, but next year, we’ll come to it with great ambitions.

“I still want to win it before I end my career.”