Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is scheduled to have an operation on his foot injury that will see him return to action just one month before the start of this summer’s World Cup finals, according to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

Neymar suffered a crack in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and also sprained his ankle during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Marseille.

According to Globo Esporte, the Brazil international will undergo surgery to treat the injury that will take three months to recover, meaning he would only return to first-team action in May, one month before the World Cup begins.

PSG coach Unai Emery is due to address the media at around 13:30 CET on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s Coupe de France match against Marseille.

Host nation Russia open the tournament with their match against Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14. Brazil begin their campaign for a record-extending sixth World Cup triumph against Switzerland three days later in Rostov.