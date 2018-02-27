Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has heaped praises on Riyad Mahrez for his attitude since his return to the team.

The 27-year-old showed up for training after a 10-day absence at the King Power Stadium following his failed move to Manchester City during the January transfer window.

And since rejoining his teammates, the winger seems to have gelled with the team, providing the assist for the lone goal that helped Leicester secure a quarterfinal berth in the FA Cup.

And the defender is delighted to see the forward settle back so quickly ‘as if he never went away.’

“He’s a good player – he’s getting straight back into it and I was glad to see him out there,” Morgan told Leicester Mercury .

“I think he looked more like himself. Everyone knows what’s happened after the transfer window but he has come in and got straight back to work.

“He’s always been focused. He’s been great – he’s settled back in as if he never went away so it’s fantastic for us and it’s fantastic for him.”

The former Le Havre player who featured for the entire duration of the tie as Leicester shared the spoils with Stoke City on Saturday will be looking to add to his nine goals this season when they take on Bournemouth on March 3.